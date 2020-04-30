Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buccaneers pick up TE Howard's 2021 option

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:16 IST
Buccaneers pick up TE Howard's 2021 option
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Buccaneers)

Tight end O.J. Howard is apparently staying in Tampa Bay for two more seasons. The Buccaneers picked up Howard's fifth-year option for the 2021 season worth around $6 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Howard returns despite percolating rumors before the 2020 NFL Draft that he would be traded, a notion general manager Jason Licht shot down as the team acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots. Licht said Saturday he envisions Howard and Gronkowski on the field together in an offense with a plethora of weapons at the disposal of new quarterback Tom Brady.

"Why wouldn't you want to have many weapons at that position? We have an excellent tight end group right now," Licht said. Tampa Bay drafted Howard, 25, 19th overall in 2017, and he had 60 catches for 997 yards and 11 touchdowns across 24 games through his first two seasons. However, he scored only once in 2019, when he made 34 catches for 459 yards.

Entering the fourth year of his contract, Howard is due $1.98 million in 2020. The Buccaneers also have tight end Cameron Brate on the roster. Brate, 28, has scored 24 touchdowns over the past four seasons, though he had just four in 2019.

Brate is entering the third year of a six-year, $40.8 million extension he signed in 2018. He is due $4.25 million in 2020.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Movement of persons, vehicles not involved in essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

Bihars Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectivel...

US Ambassador to India condoles demise of Irrfan Khan

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster has condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film ac...

Trump says will resume travelling next week

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday hell resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding wild campaign rallies as soon as he can. Trump told reporters in the White House that he is going to Arizona next wee...

European lockdowns could avert 11,300 air pollution deaths – report

Improved air quality in Europe due to lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic has delivered health benefits equivalent to avoiding 11,300 premature deaths, according to a study published on Thursday.Researchers extrapolated the likely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020