Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson, Taylor, Devine among New Zealand limited-overs award winners

Four of New Zealand cricket's modern-day stars - Kane Williamson, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Ross Taylor were in the limelight as the white ball honours for the 2019-20 season were handed out on Thursday during a virtual presentation of the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 30-04-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:44 IST
Williamson, Taylor, Devine among New Zealand limited-overs award winners
Kane Williamson (L) and Ross Taylor (R). Image Credit: ANI

Four of New Zealand cricket's modern-day stars - Kane Williamson, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Ross Taylor were in the limelight as the white ball honours for the 2019-20 season were handed out on Thursday during a virtual presentation of the New Zealand Cricket Awards. Devine and Taylor were named the women's and men's International T20 Players of the Year respectively, while Williamson and Bates were both rewarded for consistency with the bat as they claimed the ODI Player of the Year gongs.

Williamson's recognition followed a spectacular campaign at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where his 578 runs at an average of 82, including two centuries, culminated in him being named player of the tournament. "Kane was simply exceptional at the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. He leads the team well, he has his own style and certainly the respect of his peers. His calm, purposeful demeanour flows through his leadership and, in turn, the team," said Kiwis head coach Gary Stead.

"He can be extremely proud of what he achieved at the tournament in the UK. He scored his runs at crucial times, in crucial matches and he set a tempo throughout the tournament that allowed us to play some superb cricket," he added. The International men's T20 Player of the Year, Taylor, scored 330 T20 runs with a strike-rate of 130.

Williamson's number three counterpart in the White Ferns, Suzie Bates, is the women's ODI Player of the Year. Despite only having one ODI series against South Africa at home this summer, Bates showed her class scoring 142 runs at an average of 42.

Bates scored two half-centuries in the three-match series against South Africa, reinforcing her reputation as one of the best ODI players in the world. Meanwhile, it was the continuation of a blockbuster T20 summer for captain Sophie Devine.

She was the obvious choice for the International Women's T20 Player of the Year, scoring her maiden T20 century while also becoming the first player, male or female, to reach 50 in five, and then six, consecutive T20Is. Devine scored 429 runs at an average of 71 and at a strike-rate of 132 - employing a power game that rivals the best female players in the world.

Tomorrow is the fourth and final day of the New Zealand Cricket Awards where the more top accolades will be announced, including the International Test Player of the Year, the G.J. Gardner Homes New Zealand Umpire of the Year and the supreme award, the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,074; cases 33,050

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,074 after 66 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 33,050 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases st...

China's manufacturing weaker in April as virus hurts exports

Chinas manufacturing activity weakened in April as the coronavirus pandemic clobbered global consumer demand, hampering Beijings efforts to revive the worlds second-largest economy, two surveys showed on Thursday. China became the first maj...

Angelina Jolie pays homage to 'A Mighty Heart' co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolies as she remembered her A Mighty Heart co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two...

Kejriwal condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020