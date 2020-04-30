Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Kashmir's Scottish coach Robertson and family could be heading for home soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:21 IST
Real Kashmir's Scottish coach Robertson and family could be heading for home soon

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson and his family's wait to return to Scotland after being stuck in Srinagar due to the national lockdown is likely to end soon as they have been contacted by the British High Commission and told to be on standby. The club's co-owner Sandeep Chattoo told PTI on Thursday that the British High Commission in New Delhi has told Robertson to wait for three days as efforts are being made to secure a transit permit to Amritsar for them. The national lockdown is set to end on May 3.

"The British High Commission called up yesterday and told David and his family to be on standby. It said it will get back to them after three days on whether a transit permit to go to Amritsar can be arranged," Chattoo said from Srinagar. Robertson, his wife Kim, and son Mason, who plays for the club, are staying in Chattoo's hotel in Srinagar ever since the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was enforced leading to suspension of international flights. "There are chartered flights operating from Amritsar to UK. If they get a transit permit, they will go back home. But it is still not 100 per cent certain, we are hoping they get the permit as soon as possible so that they can go back home," he added.

Asked how long Robertson will have to wait, Chattoo said, "I am hoping they will be home in one or two weeks." With his mother undergoing chemotherapy in Aberdeen, Robertson and his family have been anxious. Giving them company at the Srinagar hotel are the club's other foreign players -- skipper Loveday Enyinnaya, Kallum Higginbotham, Aaron Katebe, Bazie Armand, Gnohere Krizo and two members of Robertson's support staff. Under Robertson, Real Kashmir finished fourth this season (22 points from 15 matches). With five matches left to play, the All India Football Federation decided to wind up the I-League early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Fan of routine, Djokovic finds it tough to adjust to uncertainty

World number one Novak Djokovic said he initially struggled to cope with the uncertainty surrounding when tennis can restart after its shutdown in early March due to the novel coronavirus. The sport is suspended till at least mid July due t...

McDonald's profit misses estimates as restaurants limit services

McDonalds Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as most of its restaurants limited their services to delivery, drive-thru and take-away to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The worlds largest fast-food...

Pakistani spies use AarogyaSetu app to target Indian military personnel, Army issues warning

The Indian Army has issued a warning to its personnel against Pakistani agencies nefarious designs to hack the phones of Indian military personnel through a malicious application similar to the AarogyaSetu app. Inimical intelligence agencie...

Centre, K'taka govt doing nothing to help farmers, alleges Cong

Hitting out at both the central and state governments, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday alleged that both have not come to the rescue of people, especially farmers, who were at the receiving end due to the COVID-19 lockdown. After a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020