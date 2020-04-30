Left Menu
Former Indian footballer Subimal Goswami dies at 82

Former Indian football team captain Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni Goswami, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

30-04-2020
Subimal Goswami (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian football team captain Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni Goswami, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Goswami, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, died due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata, West Bengal.

He was the skipper of the Indian team which had won the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mourned the demise of Goswami.

"BCCI mourns the death of Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team and led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal and guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72," BCCI tweeted. (ANI)

