Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Gurley not expected to file grievance vs. Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is not expected to file a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams over an unpaid roster bonus, ESPN reported on Thursday. Gurley, who was released by the Rams last month, is owed a $7.55 million roster bonus, although offset language could reduce that amount by $2.5 million due to the three-time Pro Bowl selection signing with a new team. Gurley landed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Falcons. Fauci: Not ready for sports, leagues must 'bite bullet, cancel

Canceling seasons will not be easy but could very well be necessary, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the New York Times on Wednesday. The country's top infectious diseases expert, Fauci said there are leagues that might have to "bite the bullet" and cancel their 2020 seasons. Fan of routine, Djokovic finds it tough to adjust to uncertainty

World number one Novak Djokovic said he initially struggled to cope with the uncertainty surrounding when tennis can restart after its shutdown in early March due to the novel coronavirus. The sport is suspended till at least mid July due to the virus, which has infected more than 3.19 million people and killed almost 227,000, according to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html. Joshua would fight behind closed doors only as last resort: Hearn

Britain's world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua would fight behind closed doors only as a last resort, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Thursday it hoped professional boxing could resume in July without spectators after everything was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bengals release QB Dalton, clearing way for Burrow era

The Cincinnati Bengals released long-time starting quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday, clearing the way for first overall draft pick Joe Burrow to take over the reins at the struggling NFL team. The decision to release Dalton, who owns a number of the franchise's passing records, came a week after the Bengals selected Burrow with the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, which was held online to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Plans for training first step in Premier League's 'Project Restart'

Premier League clubs will discuss plans for resuming the season in a conference call on Friday but the practicalities of how to even begin training will be the first obstacle they have to overcome with "Project Restart". The league is hoping the U.K government, which is due to review coronavirus lockdown restrictions on May 7, will give the go-ahead to a return to training, albeit with strict medical guidelines in place. WADA hands over findings on Russian drug cheats

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday its investigation into 298 Russian athletes targeted in a doping probe has been completed and the findings passed onto international federations for further action. Code named "Operation LIMS", the probe conducted by WADA's Intelligence and Investigations committee examined institutionalised doping in Russia using data mined from the Moscow laboratory at the heart of the scandal. NASCAR to resume season in mid-May without spectators

NASCAR will be the first major sport in the United States to return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the organisers of the popular racing series said on Thursday that the season will resume without fans in mid-May. NASCAR, which postponed racing in mid-March due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, said its season will resume on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Player agents, executives call for NBA to cancel season: report

National Basketball Association executives and player agents are calling on the league to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to health concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Thursday. Even as many states in the U.S. begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions and open up the economy, cracks are beginning to show in the NBA's resolve to complete the campaign and crown a champion, according to CNBC. PGA Tour extends exempt player membership to next season

The PGA Tour will extend its exempt player membership status into next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has interrupted this year's schedule, it said on Thursday. The eligibility adjustments mean no players currently on tour will lose their status if they fall outside the top 125 in the FedExCup rankings at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.