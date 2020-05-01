49ers OT Williams 'rejuvenated,' will wait on contract

New San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams said Thursday he feels refreshed and as healthy as he can remember after missing the whole 2019 season. "It's crazy being 31, I feel like I'm 25 again," Williams told reporters on a video conference call. "It's my first year off of football since the second grade. So that's like 25 years of straight football every August. So, my body has had a chance to rest, it's had a chance to heal. I don't know if I've ever been in a position where I didn't feel an ache or pain. I'm just going through offseason training.

"I feel rejuvenated, to say the least." The 49ers acquired Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick. Williams, who was drafted by Washington in 2010, missed all of last season over a dispute with the team, citing mistrust of the medical staff and a desire for a redone contract.

He said Thursday he's happy for a fresh start with the 49ers, and he's comfortable playing out the final year of his contract, as San Francisco general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan alluded to after the trade. "Obviously there's an incentive for me to play well," said Williams, who is due $12.5 million in 2020 before his contract expires. "I mean, they give up a third-rounder next year, they kind of invested in the deal as well. I think both parties are interested in something long term. I'm more than OK with kind of just getting my feet wet and just playing it out."

Lynch told reporters Friday that the plan with Williams "was to land him right now and then let the rest kind of work itself out." Shanahan added, "Trent made it clear to everyone he wants to come back and didn't want to do a deal right away. He wanted to play and try to get back into it and see where he was at with the rest of the league and pick up where he left off."

Williams, who turns 32 in July, last played in a game on Dec. 30, 2018. He made seven consecutive Pro Bowls before sitting out last season. The nine-year veteran will take over for Joe Staley, who retired over the weekend, at left tackle in the 49ers' offense.

