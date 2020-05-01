Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League holds talks with 'Project Restart' under pressure

PTI | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:43 IST
Premier League holds talks with 'Project Restart' under pressure
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Premier League clubs were due to hold talks on Friday on how to finish the season as Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admitted players were scared about being rushed back into action. The English top-flight is facing an eye-watering estimated loss of around �1 billion ($1.25 billion) if no more football is played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing the 92 remaining games behind closed doors would mitigate that loss, avoiding the need to repay hundreds of millions to broadcasters. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is on the brink of their first league title for 30 years and there are many other issues to resolve, including Champions League qualification and relegation.

But the English top-flight faces huge logistical difficulties in its attempts to return to action, with Britain one of the countries worst-hit by COVID-19. "Obviously, the majority of players are scared but above all, because they have children, babies and family, they might live with their parents," Aguero told Spanish show El Chiringuito TV.

"If we return I am sure everyone will be tense because the minute one person starts to feel ill, it will be 'what's going on there?'." Players would potentially face weeks away from their families, quarantined in hotels. "I am hoping that it doesn't come to that scenario," said Brighton striker Glenn Murray. "That is far-fetched, to spend eight weeks away from your family is quite a big ask." Murray also labeled the idea that players could be asked to wear face masks during training sessions as "farcical".

'It only takes one case' Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who owns a stake in League Two side Salford City, is one of many who believes that economic factors are overriding safety considerations. "How many people have to die playing football in the Premier League before it becomes unpalatable?" Neville told Sky Sports.

"If it was a non-economic decision there would be no football for months." Just providing the tests necessary to get the ball rolling is a political headache. According to reports, players, coaches, and backroom staff would need to be tested two to three times a week.

"If football was to resume then testing will be key and an extra layer of training will be required," former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro told the BBC. "It only takes one case for all of this to blow up." Although those tests would be privately sourced and paid for, there is still unease at the prospect of young, healthy footballers being regularly tested when other members of society are not.

The Premier League can ill afford another PR disaster after several stumbles so far. Liverpool, Tottenham, and Bournemouth have backtracked on their plans to use government money to prop up the wages of non-playing staff due to public pressure.

There are also fears that football's return might provoke supporters to ignore social-distancing guidelines, even if games take place behind closed doors. Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson believes "thousands of people" would turn up outside Anfield on the day the Reds end their 30-year wait to win the Premier League.

With so much at stake, the Premier League will do everything in its power not to have to follow the examples of leagues in France and the Netherlands in abandoning their seasons. However, even the world's most powerful league may find the difficulties too great and have to brace itself for a devastating financial hit.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: MHA allows movement of stranded migrants, students, pilgrims by spl trains

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Friday allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states, an official said. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary in the MHA P...

Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day

Police in Istanbul detained at least 15 people Friday, including trade union leaders who tried to stage a May Day march in defiance of a coronavirus lockdown and a ban on demonstrations at a historic square. The Confederation of Progressive...

Coronavirus-infected woman dies in U'khand, first such case in state

A COVID-19 positive woman died at AIIMS in Rishikesh on Friday, the first death of an infected person in Uttarakhand. While confirming that the woman had tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department maintained that it was no...

Phone repair shops, bookstores to remain open throughout the week in HP's Kangra

The Kangra district administration has decided to let mobile phone repair shops and bookstores stay open throughout the week, a senior official said here on Friday. The decision was taken to provide further relief to the people, he added....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020