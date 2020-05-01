Left Menu
Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 "potentially" to take place in 2023

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Friday announced the rescheduling of the Youth Games 2021 saying that the event will now "potentially" be taking place in 2023.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:01 IST
Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 "potentially" to take place in 2023
Commonwealth Games Federation logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Friday announced the rescheduling of the Youth Games 2021 saying that the event will now "potentially" be taking place in 2023. The decision to reschedule the games has been taken because the dates of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were coinciding with the original dates of the Youth Games.

"The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board have decided to explore rescheduling options for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games were scheduled to take place from 1-7 August 2021 after Trinidad and Tobago was awarded the competition by the CGF in June last year," CFG said in a statement. "The impact of the pandemic on the global international sporting calendar means that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have now rescheduled to the summer of 2021 during the original dates of the Youth Games. Following positive discussions, the CGF has agreed to consider the best alternative options and timeframes for staging the event in the future, potentially in 2023," it added.

The CGF has given the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) consideration as the first option to host. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, Shamfa Cudjoe, has committed to asking the Cabinet to re-examine its position and provide the necessary confirmation regarding the hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games and the related expenditure.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin said the coronavirus has had a "devastating impact" across the world and their decision is in the best interest of the athletes. "The rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has also changed demands on scheduling and resources for many of our Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) and International Federations from 2020 to 2021. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact across the world and everyone's absolute priority is the health and wellbeing of their communities," Martin said.

"Our decision has been made in the best interests of athletes, fans and citizens that are to benefit from these transformational Games. We are committed over the coming months to look at future dates and hosting options, to ensure the right decision is taken for the Commonwealth Youth Games, so that the region can continue to play a leading role as part of the Commonwealth Sports Movement," he added. (ANI)

