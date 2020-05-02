Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaguars remain interested in QBs

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:00 IST
Jaguars remain interested in QBs

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone would like to add a quarterback behind Gardner Minshew. Minshew, picked in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, enters the 2020 season as the No. 1 quarterback on the Jaguars' roster after Nick Foles was traded to the Chicago Bears.

"Yeah, he's our quarterback, there's no doubt about it," Marrone said in an interview with NFL Network on Friday. "But one of the things that we're doing is we're still looking to make sure that we're upgraded at each position. So we're still looking. There are some veterans out there that we might look at to bring in along with the young guys that we have." One potential upgrade could be Andy Dalton, who spent the past nine seasons as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. His first three years on the job with the Bengals corresponded with Jay Gruden's time as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator.

Gruden, fired as the Washington Redskins' head coach, is now the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars. Other veteran options on the market include former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton and former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco.

Minshew went 4-4 as the starter for the Jaguars last season. The Bengals moved on from Dalton and drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers improve to 4-0 in WePlay! Pushka League

HellRaisers remained perfect on Friday by recording a sweep of winless B8 at the WePlay Pushka League. FlyToMoon 2-3 moved into third place in the Commonwealth of Independent States group following a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit 1-3. Both o...

Georgia businesses free to reopen as other U.S. states begin unwinding shutdowns

Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. With a...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020