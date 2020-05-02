Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Not quite Wimbledon, but professional action resumes

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:23 IST
Tennis-Not quite Wimbledon, but professional action resumes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

It was a case of back to basics but live tennis returned on Friday with the opening matches at the Tennis Point Exhibition Series event staged near Koblenz in Germany.

Eight players, including one-time Wimbledon conqueror of Rafa Nadal, Germany's Dustin Brown, were in action at the Base Tennis centre, for the start of the four-day event. World number 354 Benjamin Hassan does not enjoy the same profile as the unmistakeable dreadlocked Brown, but he can now lay claim to winning the first professional tennis match played since the sport was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Using a shortened scoring format on the indoor court, he beat Jean-Marc Werner 4-2 4-2 in a match that was streamed live by the Tennis Channel's new Over-the-Top (OTT) platform -- Tennis Channel International or via Tennis Channel's website http://www.tennischanneleverywhere.com. It was not quite Wimbledon.

No spectators, line judges, or ball boys are allowed and handshakes after match point are forbidden. Players are not allowed to have coaches on-site or even take a shower. The winner's cheque is less than 1,000 euros ($1,097) and catering is basic too, consisting of pre-wrapped sandwiches and energy bars.

Despite the strict controls, day one went smoothly, once the local police department had checked out the social-distancing measures being employed before giving it the green light. "Everything was done to ensure the players' safety and while it was a little different for them, especially the ones ranked higher, the players appreciated it," Christian Klapthor, a spokesman for Playsight, one of the partners companies of the Series, told Reuters.

"The distancing measures were very controlled. After every match, the benches where the players sit were wiped down with disinfectant and players arrived and left the court alone." He said the German tennis federation's guidance on handling tennis balls said there was minimal risk in infection.

"Only if one player spat on a ball and the other put it in his mouth, which is pretty unlikely." Later, former world number 64 Brown beat Constantin Schmitz 4-2 4-2 to get his round-robin matches underway and returned to court later to beat Werner 4-3(5) 4-3(4).

The scoring system is the same as used at the ATP's Next Gen Finals in Milan with best of three short sets to four, tiebreaks at 3-3 and 'no advantage' scoring. With 'in-play' betting on the matches available through online bookmakers, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which like the ATP Tour, has not sanctioned the event, stressed that players are still governed by anti-corruption rules.

"The TIU has, upon request, provided integrity-related information to some organizers," the organization said. "This does not constitute advice and can in no way be seen as an endorsement or approval of any event that does not come under its jurisdiction.

"It is vital that as these new events begin to appear they regard integrity as a non-negotiable central priority to reduce any risk of match-fixing and betting-related corruption." ($1 = 0.9112 euros)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers improve to 4-0 in WePlay! Pushka League

HellRaisers remained perfect on Friday by recording a sweep of winless B8 at the WePlay Pushka League. FlyToMoon 2-3 moved into third place in the Commonwealth of Independent States group following a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit 1-3. Both o...

Georgia businesses free to reopen as other U.S. states begin unwinding shutdowns

Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. With a...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020