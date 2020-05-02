MVP PK leave CS:GO as players eye Valorant

MVP PK has parted with its CS:GO roster as the team's players are focused on a move to Valorant, according to a report by Fomos translated by HLTV.org. MVP PK has competed in only two events this year and finished fourth in the East Asia closed qualifier for the Asia Minor. The well-known South Korean organization entered the CS:GO scene in 2015, and MVP PK won the eXTREMESLAND 2018 Asia Finals and Cobx Masters.

However, the team routinely struggled on the bigger international stages, and Seon-Ho "xeta" Son parted with the team on New Year's Eve. "Too many ups and down we've been through since i joined this team," xeta tweeted at the time. "I can say it was really good memories and was full of enjoyable moments while living in same house, eating , practicing , won/lose tournaments together. And i've seen some of my teammates left the team. Definetely it was one of painful moment i had of course."

MVP PK's roster joins Japanese team Absolute in stepping away from CS:GO to focus on Valorant. --Field Level Media