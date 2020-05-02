Toronto Defiant's 'Kellex' retires from Overwatch League

Toronto Defiant main support Kristian "Kellex" Keller announced Friday that he is moving on from the Overwatch League. Kellex joined the Overwatch League during a two-season stint with the Boston Uprising before signing with the Toronto Defiant in the 2019 offseason.

"It wasn't an easy choice to make," Kellex wrote on Twitter. "After discussing this with my family and closest friends, I know I've made the right decision for myself." While the 21-year-old Dane did not address his future plans, Toronto needs to adjust quickly. The team's next match is Sunday against the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Toronto could turn to either Park "KariV" Young-seo or substitute support Park "RoKy" Joo-seong, who was previously a two-way player for the now-defunct Montreal Rebellion. --Field Level Media