Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Brian Lara turns 51, let's relive his 400-run knock against England

As former West Indies skipper Brian Lara turns 51, let's relive his 400-run knock against England.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:31 IST
As Brian Lara turns 51, let's relive his 400-run knock against England
Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As former West Indies skipper Brian Lara turns 51, let's relive his 400-run knock against England. Lara had registered a knock of 400 against England in the fourth Test of the four-match series in 2004 at the Antigua Recreation Stadium and it still remains as the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Opting to bat first, Lara had come to the crease with West Indies at 98/2. The left-handed batsman then went on to mesmerise everyone with his knock of 400 studded with 43 fours and four sixes. With the help of this knock, West Indies went on to register a massive 751/7 in the first innings. With this innings, Lara broke the record of Australia's Matthew Hayden for registering the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Hayden had earlier played a knock of 380 runs against Zimbabwe in 2003. Co-incidentally, the left-handed Hayden had broken Lara's record at that time after surpassing Windies' batsman 375-run knock in 1994. England was bowled out for 285 in their first innings, however, Michael Vaughan's century in the second innings helped England to draw the match against the Windies.

On the occasion of Lara's birthday, let us also revisit his unbeaten knock of 153 against Australia at Barbados in 1999. Chasing a target of 308, West Indies at one point found itself at 105/5, but Lara's knock helped the side from the Caribbean to register an improbable one-wicket victory.

What made the knock even more special is the fact that no other batsman from either side managed to score more than 40 runs in the second innings of the Test. Lara's knock of 153 was studded with 19 fours and one six, and in the end, he remained unbeaten to take his side over the line.

Lara also holds the record for highest individual score ever in first-class cricket (501 not out). In 1994, playing for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston, Lara scored 501 not out.

Lara had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2007. He finished his career with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries. He also shares the test record of scoring the highest number of runs in a single over in a Test match. The 50-year-old smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003.

The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

7 labourers returning from Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19: Basti DM

Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven laborers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.As per the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family ...

All Maha citizens will get free health cover: Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that all citizens will be covered under the state governments health scheme, and Maharashtra will be the first state to provide free and cashless insurance protection to its people. Speaking...

Venezuelan prison riot leaves dozens dead; warden injured

A riot erupted at a prison in central Venezuela on Friday, killing at least 40 people and injuring 50 more, including a National Guard officer who was wounded by an explosion and the warden, who suffered a knife wound, authorities said. The...

All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday emphasized that all 11 districts in the national capital will be in the red zone till May 17. All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the Red Zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020