Sharath Kamal distributes rice, vegetables to workers amid lockdown

As India fights the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal distributed rice and vegetables among the workers affected due to the nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. The ministry also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

Sharath said that his father's gesture of helping people encouraged him to aid the needy amid the nationwide lockdown in the country. "One month ago my dad had helped a few people in need with some dry ration. That encouraged me to extend some help, too. Distributed rice and vegetables today to the workers affected due to the #lockdown! #LabourDay #MayDay," Sharath tweeted.

Sharath was last seen in action during the Oman Open in March where he lifted the coveted trophy after defeating Portugal's Marcos Freitas in the final. This was Sharath's first-ever IITF title since winning the Egypt Open in 2010. The ace paddler also became the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player in the men's category last month.

He took a leap of seven spots in the latest senior men's rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to grab the 31st position. (ANI)