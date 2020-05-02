Lindsay initially 'really upset' after Broncos signed Gordon

Running back Phillip Lindsay admitted he initially was "really upset" after the Denver Broncos signed free agent Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract. Lindsay, after all, likely was in line for a bigger paycheck after eclipsing the 1,000-yard plateau in each of his first two seasons and securing a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

Lindsay, 25, opened up about his feelings with Pro Football Hall of Fame member Terrell Davis in a conversation on Instagram Live, which was transcribed by Ryan Koenigsberg of DNVR, which is geared to Denver sports fans. "It caught me off-guard because it was like, 'OK, I've put in the work and done all this' and it makes it seem like they don't respect you enough to know the work you're putting in," Lindsay told Davis. "So I was really upset at the beginning, I'm not going to lie.

"But then I started to think -- and I'm like, 'OK, the thing is this' -- if something happens to me or something happens to him, it's hard. When I wasn't in the game, stuff was not going as well or smooth. But if you have somebody that can complement me like I did my rookie year where I'm not just running up the middle trying to get first downs all day. I was like, 'OK, this takes some pressure off me. Now I can do my job and use my speed do my stuff and stay healthier, too.'" Gordon, 27, rushed for a career-low 612 yards in 12 games (11 starts) last season and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry for the Los Angeles Chargers. His season got a delayed start after a contract holdout that ran into late September.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection ran for a career-high 1,105 yards in 2017 and twice rushed for 10 touchdowns in a season. He had 14 total touchdowns (10 rushing, four receiving) in 2018. --Field Level Media