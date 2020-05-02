Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindsay initially 'really upset' after Broncos signed Gordon

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:38 IST
Lindsay initially 'really upset' after Broncos signed Gordon
Lindsay, after all, likely was in line for a bigger paycheck after eclipsing the 1,000-yard plateau in each of his first two seasons and securing a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Running back Phillip Lindsay admitted he initially was "really upset" after the Denver Broncos signed free agent Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract. Lindsay, after all, likely was in line for a bigger paycheck after eclipsing the 1,000-yard plateau in each of his first two seasons and securing a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

Lindsay, 25, opened up about his feelings with Pro Football Hall of Fame member Terrell Davis in a conversation on Instagram Live, which was transcribed by Ryan Koenigsberg of DNVR, which is geared to Denver sports fans. "It caught me off-guard because it was like, 'OK, I've put in the work and done all this' and it makes it seem like they don't respect you enough to know the work you're putting in," Lindsay told Davis. "So I was really upset at the beginning, I'm not going to lie.

"But then I started to think -- and I'm like, 'OK, the thing is this' -- if something happens to me or something happens to him, it's hard. When I wasn't in the game, stuff was not going as well or smooth. But if you have somebody that can complement me like I did my rookie year where I'm not just running up the middle trying to get first downs all day. I was like, 'OK, this takes some pressure off me. Now I can do my job and use my speed do my stuff and stay healthier, too.'" Gordon, 27, rushed for a career-low 612 yards in 12 games (11 starts) last season and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry for the Los Angeles Chargers. His season got a delayed start after a contract holdout that ran into late September.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection ran for a career-high 1,105 yards in 2017 and twice rushed for 10 touchdowns in a season. He had 14 total touchdowns (10 rushing, four receiving) in 2018. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad comes to rescue of Patna women

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday came to the rescue of nine women, who sought help through Twitter saying that they were stuck at a lodge in Patna due to lockdown. A Twitter user Saroj Arya on Saturday mentioned in a tweet tha...

Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

Two medics in protective suits jumped out of a car in a deserted street in central Ankara and hurried inside a building - one carrying medical equipment and the other, paperwork.Some 15 minutes later, they sped off to their next appointment...

Soccer-Serie A's Sassuolo say players can start training from Monday

Sassuolo is set to become the first Serie A side to re-start training following the coronavirus shutdown after saying their players could use the clubs facilities from Monday on an optional basis. Bologna, meanwhile, says their players will...

Lockdown: Delhi Police officer provides shelter to woman student at his residence

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police provided shelter to a woman student at his residence as she could not go back to her native place in Kolkata due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Saturday. Sushmita Shah, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020