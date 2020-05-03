Chiefs sign Michigan QB Patterson

Undrafted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. His agent, Bryan Ehrlich of Priority Athletes, confirmed the signing on Twitter on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 Patterson spent two seasons in Ann Arbor after transferring from Ole Miss amid allegations of NCAA violations there. With the Wolverines, he played in 26 games, completing 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Wolverines were 19-7 during his tenure but lost the Peach Bowl after the 2018 season and the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day 2020.

The Chiefs are led by former league MVP Patrick Mahomes and also have veteran Chad Henne and another former Mississippi quarterback, Jordan Ta'amu, on the roster. The Chiefs signed Ta'amu in April after the XFL ceased operations. He played for the St. Louis Battlehawks. --Field Level Media