Indian U16 team following FIFA 11+ regime amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian U16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes said he has shared the FIFA 11+ regime with the player amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to immune them from frequent injuries. Fernandes has been conducting three weekly webinars to understand where his wards stand physically and mentally. Apart from these, he has also hosted one interactive tactical session.

"We follow the FIFA 11+ regime. If you go through the schedule twice a week, players will stay fitter and immune to frequent injuries. An injury would be the last thing that I would want my players to come with when they re-join the camp. They are hungry to run now. Once they go out for a run when the lockdown is lifted, we need to be extra careful, as they may get injured," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website quoted Fernandes as saying. The FIFA 11+ is an injury-prevention programme which has been specifically designed to prevent football injuries.

When asked about how he is monitoring that players are following the regime, Fernandes said there is 'mutual trust' and the cheater might lose the lifetime opportunity to represent the National Team. "There's a mutual trust between my boys and me. Representing the country is enough to keep ourselves motivated and driven towards the purpose. We finished as the group winners in the qualifiers, and these boys are really pumped up to replicate their performance in the AFC U-16 finals," he said.

"If someone cheats, he might lose the lifetime opportunity to represent the National Team. They themselves should take ownership and get a sense of responsibility," Fernandes added.