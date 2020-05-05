Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Poll: Fans OK with sports playing in empty venues

Most fans would prefer to see sports return to action even if spectators aren't allowed into the stands, according to poll results that were released Monday. The ESPN Coronavirus Lockdown Fan Study found that 65 percent of fans would favor competition resuming even if fans can't attend. Returning before U.S. Open 'unrealistic': Fritz

Rising American tennis star Taylor Fritz said on Monday that he is in the best shape of his life preparing to come out of quarantine but believes it is unrealistic to expect that to happen before the U.S. Open in August. With both the ATP and WTA tours suspended until mid-July at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fritz is making the best of isolation at his house in Los Angeles. NFL will release 2020 schedule Thursday

The NFL will release the full 2020 schedule on Thursday in a three-hour, prime-time television special. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network and the league's app. China's banned Sun lodges appeal with Swiss federal court: report

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal at the Swiss federal court in a bid to overturn his eight-year suspension for doping, the Swimming World website reported on Tuesday. Sun was banned by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in March after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision to clear him of wrongdoing during a 2018 doping test. NWSL to permit individual workouts starting Wednesday

The National Women's Soccer League will allow players to train using team's outdoor facilities beginning Wednesday. The league's season was due to kick off April 18, but all matches were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clippers complete purchase of Forum

Steve Ballmer finalized his $400 million purchase of the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, allowing the Los Angeles Clippers to move closer to building their new arena in the neighborhood. CAPSS LLC, formed recently by Clippers owner Ballmer, bought the Los Angeles Lakers' former home from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. World TeamTennis plans single-site season

The World TeamTennis season will hold its entire three-week season at a single site this summer, CEO Carlos Silva announced Monday. In a statement posted on Twitter, Silva announced, "World TeamTennis has made the decision that due to the coronavirus outbreak it would be inappropriate for players, staff and fans to travel between nine host cities and will now hold the three-week competition in one city. The league will follow all CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines, as safety is our top priority." Morgan, Rapinoe vow to push forward after legal setback

U.S. women's national soccer team co-captains Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe said they were shocked after their team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court. The duo, who helped the U.S. to a record fourth World Cup title last year, said they planned to appeal the decision, after a California judge on Friday threw out the players' claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men's team. Don Shula, winningest NFL coach who led Dolphins to perfect season, dead at 90

Don Shula, a masterly coach with a square jaw who won more National Football League games than anyone else and guided the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles and the only perfect season in league history, died on Monday at 90. Shula, whose NFL coaching prowess with the Dolphins and the Baltimore Colts from 1963 to 1995 made him one of the most famous sports figures in America, died peacefully at his home, the Dolphins said in a statement. NFL: League scraps international series games in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NFL said on Monday it decided against holding previously scheduled regular season games in London and Mexico City during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Football League, which had been planning to play four games in London and one in Mexico City this year, said all games for the 2020 season that is scheduled to begin in September will now be held in the United States.