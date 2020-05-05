Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maintaining fitness will be biggest challenge for athletes: Rasquinha

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:13 IST
Maintaining fitness will be biggest challenge for athletes: Rasquinha

Former Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha on Tuesday said that maintaining fitness levels would be the biggest challenge for athletes when they return to training after the coronavirus-forced lockdown ends. "Bringing back the fitness level would be the biggest challenge for athletes when they get back into training after the lockdown ends. The long break could have an impact on muscle memory, which for instance could lead to things like incorrect passes," the former Olympian said.

Rasquinha also stressed on the importance of sports psychologists for athletes in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed to next year. "This long break from a usual high-intensity training would put off athletes from their strength and mental conditioning. Some of them would need sports psychologists to get them back in shape," he said at a webinar presented by Sri Shakthi International School and Goalquiz.

"The athletes need to find a rapport with their psychologists at different times and appointing a foreign psychologist would never be more than a one-off meeting," he added. Rasquinha, who is the CEO of Olympic Gold Quest, spoke about the Indian hockey team and said they struggled to perform in crucial matches. He also hoped India should target to reach the hockey semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

He said finding events to compete and sponsors for athletes would be difficult post the lockdown as corporates and other investors would look to consolidate themselves in coping with the losses due to the shutdown of their businesses..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors -minister

The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it ...

Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people since it started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. S...

Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

Irans state broadcaster has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to covertly spread pro-Iranian messaging online since at least 2011, targeting voters in countries including Britain and the United States, Facebook said on Tuesday.In ...

Iran news agency: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed three members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a shootout in a Kurdish area, Iranian media reported. The report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guard, identified the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020