Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:32 IST
Team Spirit remain undefeated at Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Tuesday in Group A competition of the ESL One: Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Team Spirit (3-0) swept winless Team Unique (0-3) by recording a 16-2 victory on Train and 16-11 triumph on Dust II.

Team Spirit moved ahead of Winstrike Team (2-1), who were swept by forZe (1-2) on Tuesday, falling 16-8 on Overpass and 16-14 on Nuke. Nemiga Gaming (2-1) moved into a tie for second place after outlasting Gambit Youngsters (1-2). Nemiga posted a 19-16 win on Inferno and answered a 16-13 setback on Dust II with a 16-3 victory on Mirage.

The groups will play on alternating days through Sunday. Group B resumes with three matches on Wednesday: --Hard Legion Esports vs. ESPADA

--pro100 vs. Natus Vincere --Syman Gaming vs. Virtus.pro

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions scheduled to kick off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three. The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

ESL One: Road to Rio-Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential: Group A

1. Team Spirit, 3-0, +44 T2. Nemiga Gaming, 2-1, +22

T2. Winstrike Team, 2-1, +18 T4. Gambit Youngsters, 1-2, -9

T4. forZe, 1-2, -12 6. Team Unique, 0-3, -63

Group B 1. pro 100, 2-0, +17

T2. Syman Gaming, 1-1, +8 T2. Natus Vincere, 1-1, +6

T2. Virtus.pro, 1-1, -1 T2. Hard Legion Esports, 1-1, -9

6. ESPADA, 0-2, -21 --Field Level Media

