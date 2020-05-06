Left Menu
Development News Edition

76ers GM Brand: Simmons 'close or ready' to return

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 07:55 IST
76ers GM Brand: Simmons 'close or ready' to return

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons should be able to return from his back injury when the NBA resumes play, general manager Elton Brand said Tuesday in a conference call with the media. Simmons sat out his eighth consecutive game on March 11, and that day the team announced he would be sidelined at least three more weeks due to a nerve impingement in his lower back.

That night, the 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-106 in one of the final games before the NBA shut down the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season had been due to end April 15. Now, the timetable for the NBA to resume action remains uncertain.

However, the time off has allowed Simmons to heal. "Ben Simmons is doing really, really well," Brand said. "I give Ben and our medical staff a ton of credit for their hard work throughout his recovery.

"I give Ben so much credit for working so hard through this unknown time. Fortunately, we've been able to arrange for him to get treatment and the rehab he needs during this hiatus. I'm very optimistic he'll be ready to play if and when we're given that green light to resume." Brand added, "It's tough ... with him not playing three-on-three, five-on-five. ... When I FaceTime him during his workouts and his treatments and I see him, I'd be highly encouraged. His ramp-up would be different.

"We've took our time, we've been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehab, just to make sure, because we weren't in a rush. ... He's been working hard and I know he'd be close or ready." Simmons, 23, is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals in 54 games this season.

Philadelphia (38-26) is tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed. ...

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. According to a directive issued by the District Magistrates office, the ...

Around 800 people to work on construction project of Sarjeant Gallery

Construction starts today on the extension to Whanganuis Sarjeant Gallery funded by 12 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.This morning, the mauri stone was laid by local iwi to r...

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economys underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.Stats NZ reported today that the number of employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020