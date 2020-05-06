Left Menu
COVID-19: Tennis player relief programme raises USD 6 million

The governing bodies of world tennis have raised USD 6 million to create a Player Relief Programme that will assist sportsperson hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

06-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The governing bodies of world tennis have raised USD 6 million to create a Player Relief Programme that will assist sportsperson hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. Professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and many scheduled tournaments are either postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the COVID-19.

"The initiative has seen the ATP, WTA, the four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open - and the ITF, unite in a show of support to players who are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global impact of COVID-19," the governing bodies of world tennis said in a joint official statement. "We will continue to collaborate and monitor the support required across tennis with the aim of ensuring the long-term health of the sport in the midst of this unprecedented challenge to our way of life, and our thoughts remain with all those affected at this time," it added.

The relief programme will target approximately 800 singles and doubles tennis players collectively who are in dire need of financial assistance. Player's ranking, as well as previous prize money earnings, will be taken into account to determine the eligibility for the relief programme. (ANI)

