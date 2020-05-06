Left Menu
Reports: Ex-Jags LB Smith pleads not guilty

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:48 IST
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to multiple reports. Smith's attorney entered the plea via mail to the Duval County courts last week, TMZ reported Wednesday. That meant Smith waived his arraignment and right to be present at pretrial conferences. He has a court date set for May 20, per New4Jax, and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Last week, Smith was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. According to ESPN, a copy of the arrest warrant showed police allege Smith, 29, had sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times last August and September. The warrant also alleges Smith offered the girl $200 and told her not to tell anyone about their encounter because he could go to jail. According to the report, the girl ultimately accepted $100.

The warrant also claimed a DNA sample from Smith's vehicle matched the DNA of the girl. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office previously raided Smith's home in November and towed his vehicle. According to TMZ, it is in that vehicle that investigators found the girl's DNA sample. The Jaguars issued the following statement shortly after news broke of Smith's arrest last week: "The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation."

Smith is a native of Valdosta, Ga., and was selected out of Florida State in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Jacksonville. He announced in May 2019 he was skipping the 2019 season to "get my world in order." Smith was set to make a base salary of $9.75 million last season as part of a four-year, $45 million extension he signed in October 2017.

Smith posted a career-high 134 tackles in 2018, the last season he played. The previous year, he was selected to the Pro Bowl after logging 102 tackles and three interceptions. He has 26 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 76 games (69 starts) during his five-year career. --Field Level Media

