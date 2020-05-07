Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA, NBPA to hold call for all players

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 04:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 04:50 IST
Report: NBA, NBPA to hold call for all players

On the day that NBA teams will first allow players to return to team facilities, the league and the National Basketball Players Association will hold a call for all players on Friday, ESPN reported Wednesday. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts will run the call on which players will be allowed to ask any questions they have about the state of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

As few as three NBA teams are reportedly planning to allow players into team facilities on Friday, the initial day the league is permitting individual workouts in states where coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed. USA Today reported the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets are the only franchises certain to open facilities to players this week, and the Cleveland Cavaliers later confirmed that they will join that group.

While "maybe another team or two" may open facilities for players on Friday, others are more than three weeks from hosting players for individual workouts, including the Golden State Warriors, according to the USA Today report. Per the NBA's guidelines, only four players at a time are permitted in team facilities, and social-distancing practices, including wearing masks when possible, are mandatory.

The NBA suspended its season March 11 and has been navigating shifting plans and projections on a potential return for weeks. Detailed specifications for cleaning and managing the facility and any equipment within the workout areas used by players were set out by the NBA.

A to-do list for teams sent Tuesday was more than 14 pages with particulars on preparing and sanitizing the environment for players and team employees. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Australias two most populous states on Thursday refused to allow a one-day reprieve from strict limits on personal movement for Mothers Day this weekend, even as the countrys rate of new coronavirus cases remains low.The premiers of New Sou...

'If this thing boomerangs': Second wave of infections feared

As Europe and the US loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down. ...

Trump to refocus coronavirus task force on economic revival, concedes risks

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his coronavirus task force would shift its primary focus to reviving U.S. business and social life, while acknowledging that reopening the economy could put more lives at risk. In a series of tweets,...

Former Iraqi intelligence chief approved as new premier

Iraqs former spy chief was sworn-in as the countrys next prime minister by lawmakers early Thursday after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The majority ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020