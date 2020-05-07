Left Menu
Back-to-back MotoGP races proposed for Spain's Jerez in July

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:11 IST
MotoGP promoters Dorna made a proposal to the Spanish government on Thursday to stage back-to-back races at Jerez in July. The first, on July 19, would be the new season-opener for MotoGP after the first 11 rounds of the coronavirus-truncated championship were either cancelled or postponed.

Dorna then suggest slotting in a second race, the Grand Prix of Andalusia, at the same circuit on July 26. A round of the Superbike Championship was also proposed for Jerez on August 2.

"Once authorisation from the Spanish government has been given, the three events will be proposed to the FIM (motorcycling's ruling body) for inclusion on their respective calendars," a Dorna statement read. On Wednesday the Spanish parliament voted to extend stringent coronavirus lockdown measures for at least two more weeks.

The country has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 25,000 people dead and over 220,000 infected. Dorna's CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta last week indicated that the opening legs of the championship would most likely be held without spectators.

He said "the most important thing" was to "organise races and broadcast them on television". The numbers of people allowed to be in the paddock will be restricted.

For a MotoGP factory team, the limit will be 40, for satellite or independent teams in the elite class it will be 25..

