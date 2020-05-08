Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:34 IST
San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule snapshot

San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Oct. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Oct. 25 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 5 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Nov. 15 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 29 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 7 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 13 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 16 at Arizona Cardinals, TBD Jan. 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

2019 record: 13-3 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for 49ers wins: 10.5 FLM projects: 11 wins

The Super Bowl runner-up hangover is a real trend. But scratching out potential results, it's easy to envision 10 wins for this roster. If the 49ers avoid injuries, 12 isn't that big of a stretch. Upset watch: Going to New Orleans is no stroll even for San Francisco, and the 49ers are all too familiar with the idea after last year's 48-46 shootout. These are the kinds of losses that live in the mind and on the bulletin board of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton.

Longshot wager: Many would rather buy quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at +7000, but tight end George Kittle (+8000) has the makings of an MVP in this system. If he gets to 110 catches and clears 15 touchdowns as he plays for a long-term contract, Kittle would get a ton of attention to go along with a schedule loaded with national TV exposure. --Field Level Media

