Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:27 IST
Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule (all times ET) Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Nov. 8 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Nov. 22 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. BYE

Dec. 13 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. Week 15 at Green Bay Packers, TBD

Dec. 27 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. Jan. 3 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

2019 record: 5-11 Last playoff appearance: 2017

PointsBet over-under for Panthers wins: 5.5 FLM projects: 5 wins

The turnaround in Carolina could be more expeditious than national pundits are projecting, but 2020 isn't going to bring a playoff aroma to the Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater helps stabilize an offense with an MVP candidate -- Christian McCaffrey -- front and center. First-year head coach Matt Rhule did everything possible to address his defense by investing each of the team's draft picks on that side of the ball. The Panthers still don't stack up from a talent and overall playmaking standpoint. Upset watch: Close games could be the calling card of this team. They rank 18th in strength of schedule. We like their chances to tip the Chicago Bears because of what appears to be an offense without star power, but within the division, the New Orleans Saints are at risk in this matchup. Carolina typically keeps it close against New Orleans and fell just shy -- 34-31 -- of the upset last November.

Longshot wager: McCaffrey is +4500 to win the NFL MVP award, and we get that he won't likely win if the Panthers aren't putting up Ws. But consider he will be in the running if he gets near 2,750 total yards and 25 touchdowns on a mediocre team. He posted 2,392-19 last season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report

Members of Venezuelas opposition in October negotiated a 213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursd...

Australian Rules-Crows apologise for social distancing breach

Australian Football League AFL team Adelaide Crows have apologised after they breached the competitions social distancing rules during a training session while under quarantine at a rural golf resort. Sixteen Adelaide players quarantined at...

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a USD 6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could ...

PGF invests $2.5 million to expand Pūkaha Wildlife Centre

The Provincial Growth Fund has invested 2.5 million to expand and develop the Pkaha National Wildlife Centre in the lower North Island, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.The Pkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020