Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:38 IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 schedule Sep. 13 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sep. 20 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Sep. 27 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Netwprl/Amazon**)

Oct. 18 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET

Nov. 2 at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Nov. 8 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Nov. 15 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 23 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 29 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET BYE

Dec. 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16 at Detroit Lions, TBD Jan. 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 7-9 Last playoff appearance: 2007

PointsBet over-under for Buccaneers wins: 10 FLM projects: 11 wins

Underrated in the entire projection of the Buccaneers' 2020 season is a defense that could be downright filthy. So many offensive weapons and arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time will drive a lot of attention, but Tampa's defense will secure plenty of wins. Upset watch: The Bucs were 5-9-2 against the spread last season, fourth-worst in the NFL, but that's about to change unless expectations are astronomical. One game that will be watched around the world is the Chiefs visiting Raymond James Stadium in one of the headliners of the 2020 season. We like Tampa's chances in an emotionally charged environment to post a Brady-driven victory.

Longshot wager: Shaquil Barrett is +3300 to claim Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the 27-year-old might be priced in the right spot at the moment. But if the Buccaneers are the offensive juggernaut many expect, seeing Barrett hit 17 or 18 sacks and racking up big plays is feasible. That puts him squarely in the DPOY conversation. --Field Level Media

