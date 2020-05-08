Philadelphia Eagles 2020 schedule spotlight

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) BYE

Nov. 15 at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Dec. 6 at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m. ET

2019 record: 9-7 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Eagles wins: 9.5 FLM projects: 9 wins

The Eagles went 5-3 at home last season, but the teams coming to Philadelphia this season -- Ravens, Rams, Saints, Seahawks among them -- put an industrial-strength slant on the schedule for the NFC East favorites. A peek at the depth chart post-draft leaves one to wonder if there's enough pass rush (again) and cornerback depth (we repeat). Upset watch: Aggressive could be defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's middle name, and he'll throw a blitz of every size and shape at Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town. The Eagles are looking to create their own Jackson knock-off in rookie Jalen Hurts, which is sure to be an intriguing storyline entering this meeting of 2019 division winners.

Longshot wager: At 25-1 odds via PointsBet, quarterback Carson Wentz could be worth a wager as NFL MVP. He set a franchise record for passing yards in 2019 and did it without much to brag about at wide receiver. The talent is abundantly upgraded at the pass-catching positions, Wentz has another year in the system and, if healthy, has already played at an MVP level for extended stretches. --Field Level Media