Warriors ruin Gen.G's NBA 2K League debut

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Charles "CB13" Bostwick scored the last six points for the Warriors Gaming Squad in final 1:21 on Thursday, and the Warriors spoiled the NBA 2K League debut of the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai. The Warriors pulled out a 2-1 series win over the Tigers, capturing the finale 70-68. The first game went to the Warriors 89-79 before Gen.G posted a 73-68 victory.

The other three Thursday series were all 2-0 sweeps, as Mavs Gaming topped Heat Check Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming defeated Lakers Gaming, and Hawks Talon GC downed the league's reigning champions, T-Wolves Gaming. Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. The action began Tuesday.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. In the Warriors-Tigers finale, CB13 tied the game by sinking two free throws with 1:21 to go, and he leveled the score again by hitting a layup with 48.8 seconds to go.

CB13's layup with 23.3 seconds remaining put the Warriors ahead, and Gen.G's Brian "Killeyy" Diaz missed an inside shot in the last second. CB13 finished the game with 34 points, while the Tigers got 39 points from Dhawan "ShiftyKaii" White. The Warriors won the series opener with CB13 putting up 31 points and 15 rebounds while teammate Alex "Bsmoove" Reese matched him with 31 points. ShiftyKaii had 34 points.

The Tigers took the second game behind 32 points and 12 assists from ShiftyKaii. CB13 put up 49 points in a losing effort. The Mavs got 24 points from Justin "Sherm" Sherman in a 73-48 rout of the Heat. Sherm was again the team's top scorer with 25 points in a series-clinching 61-58 win. Glenn "GlennRatty" Wilkerson had a combined 43 points for the Heat in the two losses.

Waseem "Seemo" Talbert's 23 points paced the Kings to a 64-60 decision against the Lakers in the first game. Matthew "Bash" Robles poured in 32 points to guide the Kings to a 66-58 decision in the second game. The Lakers' Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar averaged 34 points in the series.

Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz produced a combined 62 points and 20 assists as the Hawks pounded the T-Wolves 82-52 and 78-62. "BP showed in both games tonight why we acquired him this offseason," Hawks head coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. "His elite playmaking dominated all aspects of the game and more importantly, he got his teammates involved."

Michael "BearDaBeast" Key led the T-Wolves with a combined 39 points and 13 assists. Friday's NBA 2K League schedule:

--76ers GC vs. Hornets Venom GT --Bucks Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

--Lakers Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai --Wizards District Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

NBA 2K League standings T1. Mavs Gaming, 2-0

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-0 T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

T4. Hornets Venom GT, 1-0 T4. Magic Gaming, 1-0

T6. Cavs Legion GC, 1-1 T6. Hawks Talon GC, 1-1

T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-1 T6. Pacers Gaming, 1-1

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0 T6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T6. Grizz Gaming, 0-0 T6. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T6. Knicks Gaming, 0-0 T6. Pistons GT, 0-0

T6. NetsGC, 0-0 T17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 0-1

T17. Lakers Gaming, 0-1 T17. 76ers GC, 0-1

T17. T-Wolves Gaming, 0-1 T17. Bucks Gaming, 0-1

T17. Wizards District Gaming, 0-1 23. Heat Check Gaming, 0-2

