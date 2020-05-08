Akmal didn't show remorse for failing to report fixing approaches: PCB disciplinary panel

Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, on Friday submitted his detailed judgement on Umar Akmal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in which he said that the cricketer did not seem willing to remorse nor did he seek an apology for failing to report corrupt approaches. Justice Chauhan in his remarks said: "It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek an apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him."

"As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of the offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar Akmal) has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team," he added. Justice Chauhan has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Akmal's suspension i.e February 20, 2020. Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

"It is also admitted by him (Umar Akmal) that he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4. In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code," Chauhan concluded. Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. On April 9, the PCB referred the matter to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Committee after the batsman opted not to request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal. (ANI)