Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akmal didn't show remorse for failing to report fixing approaches: PCB disciplinary panel

Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, on Friday submitted his detailed judgement on Umar Akmal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in which he said that the cricketer did not seem willing to remorse nor did he seek an apology for failing to report corrupt approaches.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:02 IST
Akmal didn't show remorse for failing to report fixing approaches: PCB disciplinary panel
Pakistan wicketkeeper Umar Akmal. Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, on Friday submitted his detailed judgement on Umar Akmal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in which he said that the cricketer did not seem willing to remorse nor did he seek an apology for failing to report corrupt approaches. Justice Chauhan in his remarks said: "It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek an apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him."

"As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of the offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar Akmal) has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team," he added. Justice Chauhan has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Akmal's suspension i.e February 20, 2020. Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

"It is also admitted by him (Umar Akmal) that he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4. In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code," Chauhan concluded. Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. On April 9, the PCB referred the matter to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Committee after the batsman opted not to request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eyeing lockdown exit, Singapore to test all nursing homes

Singapore plans to test all 16,000 elderly residents of its nursing homes for the coronavirus over the coming weeks, as it edges towards exiting a nationwide lockdown next month.The city-state recorded 768 new coronavirus on Friday, taking ...

Turkey charges seven people over Ghosn escape - lawyer

Turkish prosecutors have prepared an indictment charging seven people, including four pilots, over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosns escape via Istanbul to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a lawyer for one of the suspects said on Friday. The law...

216 districts in country have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now: Health ministry

As many as 216 districts in the country have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now, 42 districts have not registered any infections in the last 28 days and 29 districts have not recorded any case in the last 21 days, the Union health min...

Khadi and Village Industries' turnover touches record Rs 88,887 cr in FY-20

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday said it achieved its highest-ever turnover of Rs 88,887 crore in 2019-20.&#160; Looking at the performance in the last one year, the turnover of Khadi registered a growth of 31 per cent fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020