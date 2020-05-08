Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Warner believes T20 World Cup will not go ahead as planned

The left-handed opening batsman David Warner believes that the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will not go ahead as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:44 IST
David Warner believes T20 World Cup will not go ahead as planned
Australian opener David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

The left-handed opening batsman David Warner believes that the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will not go ahead as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma, the 33-year-old said, "The T20 World Cup is not going to go ahead I think with all things going on here."

On the other hand, Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck believes that managing crowds will be the biggest hurdle in the T20 World Cup later this year. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in Australia in October-November this year. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the pandemic, and the future of the Men's T20 World Cup also hangs in the balance.

"The issue for the World Cup is not so much the teams as the crowds and that's probably one of the hurdles we really have to consider and probably one that world cricket will look at pretty closely as well," ESPNCricinfo had quoted Colbeck as saying on the radio station SEN. "We all know the difference in atmosphere when you see a filled stadium versus one that's empty... they will be some of the broader considerations, but in a team, since I'd like to think that we can build some protocols with the cooperation of the sport and the players, that's going to be extremely important, with appropriate quarantine and biosecurity protocols to see if we can make the competition go ahead," he added.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney had said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. The limited-overs World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia provinces blame reagents, labs for stalling COVID-19 testing

Indonesian provinces have blamed flawed distribution of reagents, too few laboratories and a lack of expertise for preventing them from getting near President Joko Widodos target of 10,000 coronavirus tests a day in the country.Medical expe...

Italian bond yields fall on easing trade tensions ahead of rating reviews

Italian bond yields fell on Friday as investor risk appetite was boosted by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and data showing that the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs than expected and as traders awaited two credit ratings decisions on Italian...

Adani Gas reports 61 pc rise in Q4 net profit

Billionaire Gautam Adanis CNG retailing firm Adani Gas Ltd on Friday reported a 61 per cent rise in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter on the back of lower tax rate and operational efficiencies. Net profit in January-March at Rs 12...

Hexaware launches solution for COVID-19 quarantine zone care

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday said it has developed a cloud-based quarantine zone care management software solution and mobile app called KareRing. This application provides institutional care providers with a care management dash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020