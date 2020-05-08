BBC to broadcast Rocket League European Spring Series

BBC Sport is broadcasting the Rocket League European Spring Series on Saturday and Sunday. The $125,000 event will air across BBC Sport's website, application and BBC iPlayer.

The best-of-five quarterfinal and semifinal matches are on Saturday. The best-of-seven winners' bracket final, losers' bracket final and grand final are on Sunday.

"Rocket League is one of the most exciting Esports in the gaming world and to have the European Spring Series live on the BBC's digital platforms is something we're really pleased to be able to offer, especially for our younger audiences," BBC Sport head of digital programming Ben Gallop said in a release. "BBC Sport is constantly evolving and a time like this gives us the chance to do even more with Esports, as well as looking ahead to see what's possible in the future."

Participating teams are Renault Vitality, Dignitas, mousesports, FC Barcelona, The Clappers, Endpoint, Canyons and Team BDS. --Field Level Media