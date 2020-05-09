Bills sign 3 draft picks, including Epenesa, Fromm

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday the signing of three of their selections from the 2020 NFL Draft to rookie contracts, including top pick A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end out of Iowa. Epenesa was selected in the second round with the 54th overall pick. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder combined for 22 sacks over the past two seasons, including 11.5 this past fall.

Also coming to an agreement on a deal was fourth-round selection Gabriel Davis, a wide receiver out of Central Florida, and fifth-round pick Jake Fromm, Georgia's quarterback who was once projected as a first-round pick. The only Bills draft pick that remains unsigned is running back Zack Moss, a third-round selection out of Utah.

The Bills did not have a first-round pick, having traded it to Minnesota as part of March's trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. --Field Level Media