Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three tracks to lose races to Charlotte, Darlington

As NASCAR revamps its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, three tracks will see their races shifted to either Charlotte Motor Speedway or Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Events at Chicagoland Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and a spring event at Richmond Raceway no longer will be held. NBPA president: NBA 'bubble' plan 'incarceration'

Isolating players to resume the NBA season sounds like a closed book if National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts is telling the story. In an interview with ESPN, Roberts said the conversations around bringing players back from a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic are evolving into risk mitigation discussions. A call with players is scheduled for Friday, the date the NBA approved certain markets for reopening practice facilities on a limited basis with only a tepid response. Report: MLS considering plan to restart in Orlando

With MLS players starting to return to their teams' respective training facilities, the league is considering a resumption of the season in June or July, with the possibility of all games in Orlando at the outset, the Washington Post reported. According to the report, all initial games would be played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Orlando idea, a two-city plan also is a possibility. NASCAR's U-turn to racing raises flags of uncertainty, change

NASCAR is back. On May 17, the roar of engines - albeit without the roar of the crowd - will return to a NASCAR Cup Series race track. And when the competitors do arrive at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina that Sunday, it will be amid an air of apprehension and uncertainty. Report: Teams getting OKs for asymptomatic testing

A handful of NBA teams are in the process of receiving permission from local government officials to test players and staff for coronavirus, even if they are asymptomatic, ESPN reported Friday. The news comes as players have started to return to team facilities in advance of what could be the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers both opened their facilities for players Thursday. NFL has flexibility to delay '20 schedule

Plans are subject to change during a pandemic, and the NFL is armed with the ability pause or delay the start of the 2020 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL could delay the season by several weeks and still play a full slate. The schedule is also flexible enough to start at any point and play through the resumption of the season if needed. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER Ex-NHL player who had COVID-19: Season shouldn't resume

Former NHL player Georges Laraque, who has recovered from COVID-19, doesn't want to see the season resume amid the pandemic. "To be asking guys to be tested and be quarantined for two to three months away from the family during this crisis is unfair and inhuman," Laraque told Canada's TSN. "Am I going to be forced to be away from my family and be scared of what's going to happen when I'm not there? And what if something happens when I'm playing and my wife gets sick and I want to go back home?" Olympics: Lowe aims high after clearing cancer

American high jump champion Chaunte Lowe is fuelled by a desire to show people that they can overcome any challenge as she trains for her fifth Olympic Games after being diagnosed with cancer last year. The 36-year-old was diagnosed in June with an aggressive form of breast cancer that required a double mastectomy and five months of gruelling chemotherapy sessions. Michael Jordan's first Air Jordans up for auction at Sotheby's

An autographed and well-worn pair of basketball legend Michael Jordan's Nike shoes hits the auction block at Sotheby's on Friday, in a celebrity-infused test of the market for sneakers as highly-prized collectibles. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, are expected to fetch between $100,000 to $150,000 in the online auction that closes on May 17, Sotheby's in New York said.