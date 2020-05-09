Left Menu
Lil Man comes up big in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group C

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 08:00 IST
Justin "Lil Man" Barone became the first player to complete a perfect run through his group in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl, going 3-0 on Friday to top Group C and earn a quarterfinal berth. In Group A and Group B action the previous two days, the top players all finished 2-1.

Noah "Noah" Johnson went 2-1 to claim second place in Group C, and Dwayne "CleffTheGod" Wood wound up 1-2 to come in third. Both advance to the wild-card round next week. Mark "Schemin" Samuels Jr. finished 0-3 and was eliminated.

Lil Man opened with a 17-10 win over CleffTheGod, overcoming a 10-3 halftime deficit. He then downed Noah 26-14 before shutting out Schemin 19-0 behind two fumble returns for touchdowns in third quarter. After winning the group, Lil Man acknowledged that he has yet to gain top-level admiration for his play because he has not won a Madden Championship Series event.

"Everybody in the Madden community is going to disrespect you until you get a (championship) belt," said Lil Man, a 31-year-old from Toms River, N.J. "Once you get a belt, no one can tell you nothing. You can lose the next five years, and you can still say, 'I have a belt.' The only people that can talk to you (are) the belt winners. ... "I've just got to keep working. I've been so close, just can't get over the hump. But this year ... I'm just going to try to keep it going."

Noah, a 17-year-old from Ellicott City, Md., routed Schemin 27-7 before falling to Lil Man. The final group game saw Noah squaring off with CleffTheGod in a rematch of the Madden NFL 20 Challenge, won 14-6 by Noah on Feb. 1. This time, Noah cruised to a 31-3 win behind a dominant defensive performance. The virtual Ryan Shazier returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Noah later got two pick-sixes from Troy Polamalu in the third period.

CleffTheGod, a 24-year-old from Oak Hill, Fla., earlier registered a 34-10 win over Schemin, a 28-year-old from Berkeley, Calif. Madden Bowl group play will conclude Saturday with Group D in action.

The wild-card round will be held Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on May 15. The semifinals and final will be contested May 16, airing from 5-9 p.m. ET on ESPN. All matches are available for streaming on the EA Sports' Twitch and YouTube channels plus the ESPN app.

Madden NFL 20 Bowl group standings, with win-loss record and point differential Group A (played Wednesday)

1. Raidel "Joke" Brito, 2-1, +32 (+16 vs. group's top three) 2. Michael "VoLTeRaX" Bryant, 2-1, -2 (-6 vs. group's top three)

3. Pavan "Pavan" Lakhat, 2-1, +11 (-10 vs. group's top three) 4. Reginald "Boogz" Brown, 0-3, -41

Group B (played Thursday) 1. Shay "Young Kiv" Kivlen, 2-1, +14 (+7 vs. group's top three)

2. Jordan "Millz" Thompson, 2-1, +33 (+5 vs. group's top three) 3. Drini "Drini" Gjoka, 2-1, +3 (-12 vs. group's top three)

4. Zack "Serious Moe" Lane, 0-3, -50 Group C (played Friday)

1. Justin "Lil Man" Barone, 3-0, +38 (+19 vs. group's top three) 2. Noah "Noah" Johnson, 2-1, +36 (+16 vs. group's top three)

3. Dwayne "CleffTheGod" Wood, 1-2, -11 (-35 vs. group's top three) 4. Mark "Schemin" Samuels Jr., 0-3, -63

Group D (scheduled for Saturday) Henry "Henry" Leverette

Daniel "Rage" Loftin Wesley "Wesley" Gittens

Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft --Field Level Media

