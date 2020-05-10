Left Menu
HI to start level 1 course for Indian coaches from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:14 IST
Hockey India is organising level 1 coaching course online for Indian coaches beginning on Monday, in association with world body FIH. The online sessions will be conducted by FIH Educators and only those who are holding a Hockey India Level '2' Coach Certification are eligible for the course.

"A total of 9 candidates have enrolled for the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course, which will be held between 11 May 2020 to 15 May 2020," HI said in a release. "Each of the candidates' competency will be assessed and will be awarded an FIH Level '1' Coach Certificate at the end of the course." Head of FIH Membership, Education and Development Mike Joyce said, "The standard of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Coaching Courses is impeccable, therefore, it was best not to delay the FIH Academy Level 1 Coaching Course if it could be conducted online. "FIH believe it is important to work with all top hockey nations across all areas of the game. Education is one of the four pillars of Hockey4Life, our global development programme." Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said he was happy that the Indian coaches can use the lockdown period productively and improve their skills. "FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course online will help in a long way to better the Indian coaches which would ultimately lead to better results on the field." PTI PDS AT

