SAI forms 6-member committee to devise SOP for resuming training post lockdown

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be implemented in SAI centres for resuming training after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A source from SAI told ANI that the committee's first meeting is expected to take place on Monday.

"A committee has been formed to finalise the SOP when the government allows us to start the training. However, I cannot say when the training will resume as of now," the source said. "The first meeting is on Monday and of course Olympic-bound athletes will be prioritised. The committee will work on the precautions that needs to be taken when training is resumed. It will be cleared by Monday or Tuesday," the source added.

The six-member committee consists of Rohit Bhardwaj, Secretary, SAI - Chairperson; Rajesh Rajgopalan, CEO, TOPS - Member; S. S. Roy, ED (OPS) - Member; S.R Sarla - Member; Col. B.K Nayak - Member and Sachin K. AD, TOPS - Member Secretary. SAI, in a circular issued on May 8, said that the committee shall devise SOP describing protocols and preventive measures to be observed or taken by all stakeholders involved including trainees, coaches, technical, and non-technical support staff, NSFs, administrators, mess and hostel staff, visitors etc.

Also, another committee has been formed to prepare SOP for resuming training in swimming. (ANI)