Online sessions helped in increasing the confidence of players: Babar Azam

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) online sessions and termed them as the confidence booster for the players.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:51 IST
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) online sessions and termed them as the confidence booster for the players. "The online sessions were very rewarding, wonderful and have helped in increasing the confidence of the players. From the start of my career I have tried to model my game and seek inspiration from Mohammad Yousuf and Younus Khan," Azam said in a statement.

The series of online sessions of cricket greats with current and emerging red and white-ball cricketers aim to help them remain focused and make optimum use of their time in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown ended on Saturday. The lectures began on April 27 and lasted two weeks; they were conducted by the legends of Pakistan cricket who won international acclaim with their consistent performances.

The list of cricketers who delivered the lectures included Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younus Khan and Shoaib Akhtar. "Listening to them has further increased my confidence and I can't wait to put in practice the tips they gave during the lectures. If the lockdown prevails for long, I would strive to stay in contact with these players and seek their guidance on a long term basis," the batsman added.

The greats of Pakistan and world cricket spoke at length about their cricketing journey and gave some very useful tips to Pakistan's current and emerging players. Batting, fast and spin bowling and wicketkeeping departments were widely covered by players who all spoke about their relevant specialisations in the lectures. Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq thanked all the faculty for sharing their valuable experience.

"I am thankful to all the greats who took time out and spoke to the players. These lectures have proven to be a wonderful experience for the players especially in these unprecedented and challenging times," he said. They stressed on the importance of discipline, temperament, hard work and confidence as they collectively called these factors, crucial to the development and success of an international cricketer.

A total of 45 current and emerging players took part in the lectures. "I consider myself fortunate to belong to a city which is famous for producing top-notch wicketkeepers, including Rashid Latif and Moin Khan. Since I also live in Karachi, I keep interacting with both from time to time yet each and every session with these greats provides some valuable lessons and these lectures were no different," former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

"Moin Khan and Rashid Latif improved my confidence; tips by these wicketkeeping greats are very useful for me," he added. (ANI)

