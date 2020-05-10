Left Menu
Development News Edition

Current Indian team lacks complete fielder: Mohd Kaif

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:21 IST
Current Indian team lacks complete fielder: Mohd Kaif

The current Indian team has good fielders but none of them is a "complete package" like Yuvraj Singh and he himself, reckons Mohammed Kaif. The hero of India's Natwest victory played more than 100 ODIs, primarily because of his superb fielding. The superior fielding skills prolonged his career even as his batting form declined steadily. Asked about his take on Indian fielding compared to the times when Yuvraj Singh would man the point and he would stand at extra cover, Kaif outlined the lacking in the current set-up.

"To be a complete package, you need to be a good catcher, you should be able to hit the stumps often, you should be able to run fast, you should have the right technique to grab a moving ball," Kaif said on YouTube channel 'SportScreen' "When we were playing, me and Yuvraj made our mark as good fielders. Today, you will find a lot of good fielders in the Indian team, but I don't think there is anyone who is a complete package as a fielder. "A person who can catch in the slips, who can take a catch at short-leg, can field in long-on boundary by running fast….that package I think is missing," said Kaif, who has always been hailed as one of India's best fielders.

The 39-year-old said that Ravindra Jadeja is becoming better with age but India's slip catching has still left a lot to be desired. "Ravindra Jadeja is a good fielder, in fact as he is adding on the years, his fielding is also improving. But India's slip fielding isn't up to scratch." In the debate between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in white ball cricket, Kaif said that if he had to choose between the two had they been playing for different teams, he would prefer watching the stylish Mumbaikar.

"If there are two matches happening in the same city simultaneously and Virat is playing in one and Rohit in another, then I will head to the match featuring Rohit Sharma. "No doubt, Virat has an outstanding record in Tests and white ball cricket both, but Rohit has the elegance, so much time while facing a bowler. He is one batsman who can smash a bowler without the bowler even realising that he is under attack." PTI KHS AT.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. unemployment rate will get worse, Treasury's Mnuchin says

The staggering U.S. unemployment rate reported by the government on Friday amid coronavirus lockdowns may get even worse, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get...

Mark Ruffalo says Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk

Actor Mark Ruffalo says Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take on the role of the Hulk aka Bruce Banner and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU in The Avengers. The actor, who has been an integral part of the MCU since 201...

Out of seven new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, 3 returned from Abu Dhabi

Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in Kerala, of which three returned to the State from Abu Dhabi on May 7. Out of the total seven COVID-19 positive people, two from Thrissur and one from Malappuram total three people reach...

Delhi Police detains over 2300 people for violating lockdown orders

As many as 52 cases were registered and over 2,300 people detained here on Sunday for violating the governments coronavirus lockdown orders, police said. According to data shared by the police, till 5 pm on Sunday, 52 cases were registered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020