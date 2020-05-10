Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:15 IST
The following are the top stories at 21:15 hours: SPO-LOCKDOWN-DUTEE Dutee distributes 1000 food packets in her village amid lockdown By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand drove down nearly 70 km from Bhubaneswar to her village to distribute food packets. SPO-CRI-KAIF-FIELDING Current Indian team lacks complete fielder: Mohd Kaif New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The current Indian team has good fielders but none of them is a "complete package" like Yuvraj Singh and he himself, reckons Mohammed Kaif. SPO-HOCK-LD BALBIR Hockey legend Balbir Sr tests COVID negative, but condition remains critical Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr on Sunday tested negative for COVID 19 but remained in critical condition as he battled bronchial pneumonia at a hospital here.

SPO-CRI-AKRAM Bumrah should not run after county cricket: Akram New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Legendary Wasim Akram believes the someone like Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't exhaust himself by playing in the English county as he is already playing three formats of international cricket. SPO-CRI-WOM-PERRY Women T20 World Cup became bigger than tournament itself: Perry Melbourne, May 10 (PTI) This year's T20 World Cup was a seminal event in the women's game as it touched a chord with one and all while attaining unprecedented heights in increasing popularity, feels star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR Cricketers will have to live with dangers of COVID-19: Gambhir New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir doesn't see major changes in the way cricket is played in the post COVID-19 scenario besides the ban on using saliva on the ball. SPO-VIRUS-MINISTER We had to be careful to ensure athletes remain free from COVID-19: Rijiju New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Plans are in place to start outdoor training in premier centres in India later this month and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had to tread a careful path to ensure that athletes remained free from COVID-19.

SPO-SAI-COMMITTEE SAI forms 6-member panel to prepare SOP for phased resumption of training post COVID New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for phased resumption of training across sporting disciplines at all the centres once the coronavirus-forced national lockdown is lifted. SPO-CRI-AKMAL Banned Akmal refuses to divulge details of two meetings with suspected bookies: PCB sources Karachi, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has refused to divulge details of his two meetings with suspected bookies before the Disciplinary Panel which handed him a three-year ban after a hearing, according to Board sources.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Batsman should be given out LBW if any ball goes on to hit the stumps: Chappell New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has proposed radical changes in the LBW laws, stating that a batsman should be given out leg before as long as the ball is hitting the stumps irrespective of the spot of its landing and impact. SPO-CRI-PAK-WOM-FITNESS Pakistan's elite women cricketers to undergo fitness test from Monday Lahore, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan's 38 elite women cricketers will undergo online fitness tests from Monday with an aim to maintain the required fitness standards during the lockdown.

SPO-HOCK-COACHING HI to start level 1 course for Indian coaches from Monday New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Hockey India is organising level 1 coaching course online for Indian coaches beginning on Monday, in association with world body FIH..

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Bengal Imams' Association appeals CM not to lift lockdown for Eid

Bengal Imams Association has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealing her not to lift lockdown for Eid, stating that hundreds of people will gather on streets on the festival day.We wrote to the West Bengal CM appealing her not t...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. DEL48 UP-LOCKDOWN-JOBS UP offers easy loans, transparent rules to MSMEs aims at 90 lakh new jobs in existing units Lucknow Hoping to revive its coronavirus-hit economy, the Utta...

Telangana CM meets field level agriculture officers on Comprehensive Agriculture Policy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to directly meet the field level agriculture officers to formulate the Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to be implemented in the State. According to Telangana CMO, Rao is of the firm opinion t...

Canada's total coronavirus deaths edge up by just 2.2% in a day - official data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just 2.2 to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started, official public health data agency showed.The figure for those diagnosed with ...
