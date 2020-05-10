Antetokounmpo's youngest brother to play in Europe

The youngest brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to skip college and play professionally in Europe to prepare for the NBA. Alex Antetokounmpo, who graduated from Dominican High School in Milwaukee, reportedly received offers from DePaul, Ohio and Green Bay. The 6-foot-7 small forward is rated as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports.

"I am examining my options, I have a few choices from the States, but I have decided to play in Europe," he told EuroHoops.net on Saturday. "I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. "I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve on every level."

Alex moved to Milwaukee from his native Greece in 2013 during Giannis' rookie season with the Bucks. He twice earned first-team all-state honors in Wisconsin and averaged 20 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Alex will eligible for the NBA draft in 2021. If he makes it, he would be the fourth member of his family in the league. Giannis, the 2018-19 league MVP, and Thanasis play for the Bucks, while Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

