Reds' Bauer calls out ESPN after phone number mishap

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 00:30 IST
Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer decided to have a little fun at ESPN's expense after the network accidentally revealed his phone number on national television. Bauer was interviewed via FaceTime during an ESPN2 broadcast of a Korean Baseball Organization game pitting the LG Twins against the NC Dinos early Sunday morning. During the conversation, Bauer's personal phone number mistakenly was shown above his picture for several seconds.

Bauer, 29, took to social media to provide his own spin on the situation. Sharing a screenshot with his number appearing on the screen, Bauer offered fans a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball with the rules for the contest listed in his voicemail.

"So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this...shall we call it...massive screw up...I'm doing a giveaway!" Bauer wrote. "I'll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck!" The phone number that previously was displayed during the broadcast is no longer available.

"It was an unfortunate mistake and we sincerely apologize to Trevor," ESPN said in a statement.

