Report: Owners to vote on '20 season model, revenue sharing

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:39 IST
MLB owners are scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to share at least 48 percent of revenue with players this season, USA Today reported. As optimism rises about a return this season -- plans for 81- or 100-game seasons reportedly are being weighed by players and the league -- financial variables loom as a central concerns on all sides.

Also included in the proposal set for a Noon ET vote by owners is a loose schedule outline that calls for spring training to resume in June and MLB Opening Day to occur between July 1-4. Teams have the option of hosting spring training at their home parks or returning to offseason sites they utilize in either Arizona or Florida. USA Today cited MLB officials who said they were preparing to lose 40 percent of their gross revenue from ticket sales, concessions and parking.

The revenue-sharing model used in the NBA (49 percent to 51 percent) and NFL (48 percent) never has been applied to Major League Baseball. Players pushed for revenue sharing since they already face a steep pay cut if only half of the season is played.

