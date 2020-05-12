Report: Rocky relationship with McDaniels played a part in Brady's departure

Quarterback Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots was due, in part, to a "deteriorating relationship" with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers reported Monday. Myers, who is a contributor to The Athletic, said the information about the frosty relationship came from "an excellent source."

"Tom was worn out of by Josh after all these years," Myers wrote. Brady and McDaniels were together on the Patriots for 16 of the past 19 seasons with the latter running the offense for 12 of those years.

McDaniels was offensive coordinator for the past eight campaigns and also ran the offense from 2005-08 before leaving to become head coach of the Denver Broncos for two years. He also served a one-year stint as offensive coordinator of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011 before returning to the Patriots. Brady and McDaniels once engaged in a sideline argument during a 2017 game against the Buffalo Bills. Brady apologized after the contest.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, became a free agent after the 2019 season and recently signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time regular season MVP. --Field Level Media