Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dream is to become Olympic medallist, not just an Olympian: Nikki Pradhan

Indian women's hockey team player Nikki Pradhan said her dream is to become an Olympic medalist and not just an Olympian adding that the team will do everything in the next year's event to make it to the podium.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:03 IST
Dream is to become Olympic medallist, not just an Olympian: Nikki Pradhan
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team player Nikki Pradhan said her dream is to become an Olympic medalist and not just an Olympian adding that the team will do everything in the next year's event to make it to the podium. "It was a huge moment for all of us in 2016, I think we were overwhelmed that we had made it there after 36 years. But I believe that was just the start," Hockey India's official website quoted Pradhan, who was a part of the team which qualified for the Rio Olympics 2016, as saying.

"I have always dreamt of an Olympic Medal, and I know the rest of the girls also want to be known as Olympic medallists, and not just Olympians. So whenever we step foot in Tokyo, we will do everything to make it to the podium," she added. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old admitted that her journey from a small village of Hesal in Jharkhand to representing India was tough but her hard work helped her in achieving the goal. "I come from a place which is actually the hotbed of women's hockey, and it was definitely a very tough journey because back then you would have limited resources. At times it was difficult for me to imagine being a professional hockey player, but I think the hard work that I put in, and the support that I received from everyone around me, really proved to be a boost," she said.

"I started representing the state, which eventually led me to a national team call-up. I think another factor was that I had some big names from my state that I looked up to, especially in women's hockey. I decided I would do everything possible to give my best and represent India one day, and here I am," Pradhan added. Pradhan, who has over 110 International Caps for the country, said hockey is on the rise again in Jharkhand, and she expects more girls to make it to the national set-up.

"With Salima (Tete) in the squad, you can see how talented the players in Jharkhand are. She (Salima) has developed really well in the past couple of years, and its good to see someone from my region in the team. It also proves that the sport is again developing constantly, and that players are taking it seriously. I certainly expect a lot more players to make it to the squad in the upcoming years," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pandya brothers extend birthday wishes to Kieron Pollard

As the West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard celebrates his 33rd birthday, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday wished his Mumbai Indians teammate, saying that they will celebrate after the lockdown is lifted. Lets celebrate together ...

Dharavi reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 962

46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. With the new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the area rise to 962.The COVID-1...

Health minister on holidays was repeating travel advice - UK PM's spokesman

Comments by Britains health minister that people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic simply reflected current guidance, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on...

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020