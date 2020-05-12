Left Menu
Austria plans to restart Bundesliga in early June

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:23 IST
Austrian authorities on Tuesday set out a plan for the restart of the country's top-flight in June, after the season had been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president of the Austrian Football League Christian Ebenbauer said "as regards the schedule, if full training restarts on May 15, then I assume we can continue the championship in the first week of June." Team training is due to start this Friday, having previously only been allowed with a reduced number of players and matches will be held behind closed doors.

Players will have to undergo regular tests for the virus. In the case of a positive result, the squad member affected will have to go into a 14-day quarantine and the rest of the outfit will have to be re-tested.

The exact date for the campaign to restart is yet to be determined. RB Salzburg face second-division Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Cup final which may be held in late May.

The Austrian Bundesliga has ten rounds left of the season, with Linz's LASK currently leading three points ahead of RB Salzburg, who have won the title for the last six years. As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austria stood at 15,892, with 623 deaths and 14,148 people having recovered from the disease.

The country of 8.8 million people was one of the first to begin easing its strict coronavirus lockdown in mid-April and so far has not seen a significant spike in infections after the measures were relaxed. Football leagues are gradually re-starting across Europe, with Germany's Bundesliga returning on Saturday, Hungary's season returning on May 23 and those in several other countries, including Portugal, expected in early June.

