Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry 'cannot rush into decision' on resumption of outdoor training in track and field

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:19 IST
Ministry 'cannot rush into decision' on resumption of outdoor training in track and field
Representative image Image Credit:

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said they "cannot rush into a decision" on resuming outdoor training for track and field stars and risk their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla. Taking stock of the situation during a virtual meeting, Rijiju interacted with top track and field athletes, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and sprinter Hima Das.

The meeting was also attended by top officials of AFI, coaches and athletes from NIS Patiala and Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre, Bangalore. "The minister said it will take some time to come to a decision (regarding resuming outdoor training). He said the health and safety of athletes are paramount and so the ministry will have to be careful in these difficult times and cannot rush into a decision," Sumariwalla told PTI.

The meeting lasted more than two hours On Monday, Rijiju had said training of elite athletes will resume after the lockdown to contain the pandemic is lifted, urging sportspersons and stakeholders to be patient. He also added that health of the athletes is his top priority. During the virtual interaction, the athletes once again requested the minister to allow them to resume training outdoors, but in batches.

"The athletes said if it is possible to have training outside in small batches at different times. The minister said the ministry will have discussions internally and see according to the situation to have some Standard Operating Procedures," Sumariwalla added. Athletes in NIS had earlier written to the sports minister to allow them outdoor training in small batches and in different times while following social distancing norms of the government. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had also taken up the matter with the higher authorities in the government.

The national camps at SAI centres have been shut since mid-March to contain the virus, which has infected over 65,000 people and caused more than 2,000 deaths in India. Track and field athletes have been requesting the ministry to allow them to train within the campuses of the SAI centres they are based in but haven't got the nod so far.

Sporting activities have come to a grinding halt due to the pandemic that originated in the Chinese city Wuhan in Hubei province. Tokyo Olympics-bound women's 20km race walker Bhawana Jat said the minister inquired about how they have been managing in terms of diet, fitness and general well being.

"I said we are doing well but we have been inside our rooms for more than a month. I asked him if it is feasible to take a round of walk inside the campus for a short time or something like that," Jat said. "He said he will take the inputs from all of us and look into them. He told all of us to bear with the situation in this difficult time," the athlete added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

1,026 COVID-19 cases take Mumbai tally to 24,427; 53 more die

Maharashtra reported 1,026 newCOVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 24,427 on Tuesday, whilethe death toll rose to 921, a health department official saidWith 53 fresh deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, thenumber offatalities shot up to 921, ...

Promise of future prosperity fades as austerity hits Saudis' pockets

Saudi Arabias austerity drive will squeeze a private sector vital to its plan to diversify away from oil and may cost its powerful crown prince some prestige as citizens see their spending power shrink. Several businessmen and economists sa...

Migration issue opens rift in Italy's coalition amid COVID-19 crisis

Italys coalition parties quarrelled on Tuesday over a move to grant permits to irregular migrants working in farms and as carers, in a row that delayed the approval of a stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy. The anti-establishme...

Thai social entrepreneurs helping ex-cons and farmers call for coronavirus cash

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, May 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Poonchai Chitanuntavitayas Bangkok clinic, which employs vulnerable Thai women as masseuses, reopened this month with staff wearing masks to protect against the new corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020