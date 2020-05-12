Na'Vi withdraw from OGA Dota Pit Online

Natus Vincere withdrew from the OGA Dota Pit Online and were replaced by fellow Ukrainian team FlyToMoon, the event organizer confirmed Tuesday. No reason was given for Na'Vi's withdrawal.

The $150,000 event for the Europe and CIS region begins Wednesday, and Na'Vi was a direct invite grouped with HellRaisers, Alliance, OG and Vikin.GG. The other group includes Team Secret, Virtus.pro, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Na'Vi recently dropped consecutive series to Team Secret and Alliance in the playoffs and finished seventh-eighth in the WePlay! Pushka League.