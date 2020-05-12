Mamba Sports Academy changing name out of 'respect'

The Mamba Sports Academy is changing its name out of respect for the late Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers great, nicknamed "The Black Mamba," helped to launch the academy in 2018 in Thousand Oaks, Calif., along with chief executive officer Chad Faulkner.

Faulkner told The Undefeated on Tuesday that the athletic training facility is now The Sports Academy, with a new website and a rebranded logo. "Our beliefs and thoughts are Kobe is one of one. 'Mamba' is one of one," Faulkner said. "And with that as we carry on as The Sports Academy, it's more appropriate to put Kobe in another Hall of Fame, if you will, and to really respect a legacy that is really unrivaled, frankly, and let that live on its own. We will continue to do the work we do."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash en route to the academy on Jan. 26. "We were fortunate to learn from Kobe," Faulkner told The Undefeated. "We will carry on much of those learnings that we have in a respectful way."

--Field Level Media